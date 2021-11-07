Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-sliced-mushroom-products-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 25, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Carleton Mushroom is recalling certain sliced mushroom products from the marketplace due to Listeria monocytogenes. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Carleton Mushrooms Sliced White 227 g 0 33383 67600 5 Best Before 2021 NOV 08 CM Carleton Mushrooms Organic Sliced White 227 g 8 56243 00140 9 Best Before 2021 NOV 08 CM Carleton Mushrooms Sliced Cremini 227 g 0 68414 96960 3 Best Before 2021 NOV 08 CM PC Organics White Sliced Mushrooms 227 g 0 60383 18639 5 Best Before 2021 NOV 08 CM

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Carleton Mushroom, Telephone: 613-826-2868, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

