Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Sandwiches recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1569967476860/1569967484093

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on September 30, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

A Bis Gourmet is recalling certain sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the diced chicken used to make these products. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes ONroute Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwich White Bread 165 g 6 67648 00291 1 Best Before Dates 01 OC 19 – 04 OC 19 A Bis Gourmet Chicken Salad Italian Bun 239 g 6 67648 00057 3 Best Before Dates 01 OC 19 – 04 OC 19 ONroute Chicken Salad Rolled Pita 270 g 6 67648 00001 6 Best Before Dates 01 OC 19 – 04 OC 19 ONroute Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwich Whole Wheat Bread 165 g 6 67648 00312 3 Best Before Dates 01 OC 19 – 04 OC 19 A Bis Gourmet Chicken Salad 294 g 6 67648 00119 8 Best Before Dates 01 OC 19 – 04 OC 19 Timothy's Madras Chicken Salad Whole Wheat Pocket 218 g None Best Before Dates 01 OC 19 – 04 OC 19

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA's surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

Imported diced chicken used in these products has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company Information, A Bis Gourmet: 416-665-1052; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

