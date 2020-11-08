Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Isagenix brand Isalean products may be unsafe due to over-fortification of vitamins

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Nov 08, 2020, 02:51 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 31, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Isagenix International LLC is recalling certain Isagenix brand Isalean products from the marketplace due to over-fortification of vitamins. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold through internet sales and potentially through independent representatives.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Isagenix

Isalean Bar –
Chocolate Cream Crisp

65 g (x10 bars)

380602471 (box)

380602470 (bar)

All Best By dates up
to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Bar –
Chocolate Peanut Crunch

65 g (x10 bars)

380602469 (box)

380602468 (bar)

All Best By dates up
to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Creamy Dutch Chocolate

854 g

380331367

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Creamy Dutch Chocolate

61 g (x14 packets)

380331380 (box)

380331381 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

 

Isalean Shake –

Birthday Cake Flavour

854 g

380101266

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

 

Isalean Shake –

Birthday Cake Flavour

61 g (x14 packets)

380101937 (box)

380101938 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Chocolate Mint

826 g

380100766

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Peach Mango

826 g

380100768

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Strawberry Cream

840 g

380331371

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Strawberry Cream

60 g (x14 packets)

380331417 (box)

380331416 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Creamy French Vanilla

840 g

380331368

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Creamy French Vanilla

60 g (x14 packets)

380331385 (box)

380331386 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Cookies and Cream

854 g

380100453

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Mocha

854 g

380100767

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Shake –
Salted Caramel

840 g

380100449

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Kosher Isalean Shake –
Natural Creamy Vanilla

854 g

380331360

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
Strawberry Cream Flavour

952 g

380100432

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
Strawberry Cream Flavour

68 g (x14 packets)

380100208 (box)

380100207 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
French Vanilla

952 g

380100433

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
French Vanilla

68 (x 14 packets)

380341414 (box)

380341413 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake – 
Natural Vanilla

952 g

380100434

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
Natural Vanilla

68 g (x 14 packets)

380341412 (box)

380341411 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
Natural Chocolate

966 g

380100435

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

Isagenix

Isalean Pro Shake –
Natural Chocolate

69 g (x14 packets)

380341399 (box)

380341398 (packet)

All EXP or Best By
dates up to and including OC/2023

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Isagenix International LLC, 155 E. Rivulon Blvd., Gilbert, AZ 85297, Telephone: 1-877-877-8111, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

