Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Isagenix brand Isalean products may be unsafe due to over-fortification of vitamins
Nov 08, 2020, 02:51 ET
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1604813228634/1604813234973
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 31, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Isagenix International LLC is recalling certain Isagenix brand Isalean products from the marketplace due to over-fortification of vitamins. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold through internet sales and potentially through independent representatives.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Bar –
|
65 g (x10 bars)
|
380602471 (box)
380602470 (bar)
|
All Best By dates up
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Bar –
|
65 g (x10 bars)
|
380602469 (box)
380602468 (bar)
|
All Best By dates up
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
854 g
|
380331367
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
61 g (x14 packets)
|
380331380 (box)
380331381 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
Birthday Cake Flavour
|
854 g
|
380101266
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
Birthday Cake Flavour
|
61 g (x14 packets)
|
380101937 (box)
380101938 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
826 g
|
380100766
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
826 g
|
380100768
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
840 g
|
380331371
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
60 g (x14 packets)
|
380331417 (box)
380331416 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
840 g
|
380331368
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
60 g (x14 packets)
|
380331385 (box)
380331386 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
854 g
|
380100453
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
854 g
|
380100767
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
840 g
|
380100449
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Kosher Isalean Shake –
|
854 g
|
380331360
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
952 g
|
380100432
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
68 g (x14 packets)
|
380100208 (box)
380100207 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
952 g
|
380100433
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
68 (x 14 packets)
|
380341414 (box)
380341413 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
952 g
|
380100434
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
68 g (x 14 packets)
|
380341412 (box)
380341411 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
966 g
|
380100435
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
69 g (x14 packets)
|
380341399 (box)
380341398 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out.
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Isagenix International LLC, 155 E. Rivulon Blvd., Gilbert, AZ 85297, Telephone: 1-877-877-8111, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]