Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Isagenix brand Isalean products may be unsafe due to over-fortification of vitamins
Nov 25, 2020, 00:45 ET
Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1606266690929/1606266691273
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - This updated recall warning is to provide additional information identified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its food safety investigation. It was determined by the CFIA that product referred to in earlier food recall warnings dated October 31, 2020, November 7, 2020 and November 14, 2020 continued to be sold up to and including November 16, 2020.
Isagenix International LLC had recalled certain Isagenix brand Isalean products from the marketplace due to over-fortification of vitamins. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold through internet sales and independent representatives.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Bar – Chocolate Cream Crisp
|
65 g (x10 bars)
|
380602471 (box)
380602470 (bar)
|
All Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Bar – Chocolate Peanut Crunch
|
65 g (x10 bars)
|
380602469 (box)
380602468 (bar)
|
All Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Creamy Dutch Chocolate
|
854 g
|
380331367
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Creamy Dutch Chocolate
|
61 g (x14 packets)
|
380331380 (box)
380331381 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
Birthday Cake Flavour
|
854 g
|
380101266
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
Birthday Cake Flavour
|
61 g (x14 packets)
|
380101937 (box)
380101938 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Chocolate Mint
|
826 g
|
380100766
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Peach Mango
|
826 g
|
380100768
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Strawberry Cream
|
840 g
|
380331371
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Strawberry Cream
|
60 g (x14 packets)
|
380331417 (box)
380331416 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Creamy French Vanilla
|
840 g
|
380331368
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Creamy French Vanilla
|
60 g (x14 packets)
|
380331385 (box)
380331386 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Cookies and Cream
|
854 g
|
380100453
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Mocha
|
854 g
|
380100767
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake – Salted Caramel
|
840 g
|
380100449
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Kosher Isalean Shake – Natural Creamy Vanilla
|
854 g
|
380331360
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – Strawberry Cream Flavour
|
952 g
|
380100432
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – Strawberry Cream Flavour
|
68 g (x14 packets)
|
380100208 (box)
380100207 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – French Vanilla
|
952 g
|
380100433
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – French Vanilla
|
68 (x 14 packets)
|
380341414 (box)
380341413 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Vanilla
|
952 g
|
380100434
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Vanilla
|
68 g (x 14 packets)
|
380341412 (box)
380341411 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Chocolate
|
966 g
|
380100435
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Chocolate
|
69 g (x14 packets)
|
380341399 (box)
380341398 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Whole Blend plant-based shake Banana Bread Flavour
|
742 g
|
380102166
|
Lot 099409820
EXP SE/2021
Lot 109401320
EXP OC/2021
Lot 109401420
EXP OC/2021
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out.
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA continues to verify removal of the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Isagenix International LLC, 155 E. Rivulon Blvd., Gilbert, AZ 85297, Telephone: 1-877-877-8111, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]