Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Isagenix brand Isalean products may be unsafe due to over-fortification of vitamins

Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1606266690929/1606266691273

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - This updated recall warning is to provide additional information identified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its food safety investigation. It was determined by the CFIA that product referred to in earlier food recall warnings dated October 31, 2020, November 7, 2020 and November 14, 2020 continued to be sold up to and including November 16, 2020.

Isagenix International LLC had recalled certain Isagenix brand Isalean products from the marketplace due to over-fortification of vitamins. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold through internet sales and independent representatives.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Isagenix Isalean Bar – Chocolate Cream Crisp 65 g (x10 bars) 380602471 (box) 380602470 (bar) All Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Bar – Chocolate Peanut Crunch 65 g (x10 bars) 380602469 (box) 380602468 (bar) All Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Creamy Dutch Chocolate 854 g 380331367 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Creamy Dutch Chocolate 61 g (x14 packets) 380331380 (box) 380331381 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Birthday Cake Flavour 854 g 380101266 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Birthday Cake Flavour 61 g (x14 packets) 380101937 (box) 380101938 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Chocolate Mint 826 g 380100766 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Peach Mango 826 g 380100768 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Strawberry Cream 840 g 380331371 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Strawberry Cream 60 g (x14 packets) 380331417 (box) 380331416 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Creamy French Vanilla 840 g 380331368 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Creamy French Vanilla 60 g (x14 packets) 380331385 (box) 380331386 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Cookies and Cream 854 g 380100453 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Mocha 854 g 380100767 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Salted Caramel 840 g 380100449 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Kosher Isalean Shake – Natural Creamy Vanilla 854 g 380331360 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – Strawberry Cream Flavour 952 g 380100432 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – Strawberry Cream Flavour 68 g (x14 packets) 380100208 (box) 380100207 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – French Vanilla 952 g 380100433 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – French Vanilla 68 (x 14 packets) 380341414 (box) 380341413 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Vanilla 952 g 380100434 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Vanilla 68 g (x 14 packets) 380341412 (box) 380341411 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Chocolate 966 g 380100435 All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake – Natural Chocolate 69 g (x14 packets) 380341399 (box) 380341398 (packet) All EXP or Best By dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Whole Blend plant-based shake Banana Bread Flavour 742 g 380102166 Lot 099409820 EXP SE/2021 Lot 109401320 EXP OC/2021 Lot 109401420 EXP OC/2021

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA continues to verify removal of the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Isagenix International LLC, 155 E. Rivulon Blvd., Gilbert, AZ 85297, Telephone: 1-877-877-8111, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

