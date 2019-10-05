Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain chicken products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français

Oct 05, 2019, 00:53 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 3, 2019 has been updated to include additional product and distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling certain products containing diced chicken from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of the diced chicken used to make these products. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below:  

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional Information / Distribution

Prospector Frozen Foods

Diced White Chicken

2LBS

NA

All Product sold Until Oct 3, 2019

Sold at Prospector Frozen Foods 1712 Dundas St. London, ON

Prospector Frozen Foods

Diced White and Dark Meat - Chicken

2LBS

NA

All Product sold Until Oct 3, 2019

Sold at Prospector Frozen Foods 1712 Dundas St. London, ON

Prospector Frozen Foods

Shredded Chicken

2LBS

NA

All Product sold Until Oct 3, 2019

Sold at Prospector Frozen Foods 1712 Dundas St. London, ON

Urban Fare

Curried Chicken & Mango Salad Wrap

395g

286520 307991

All codes

Sold at Urban Fare -Yale Town

177 Davie Street

Vancouver, BC

 

Sold at Urban

Fare – Mount Royal

#101 906 16th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB

 

Sold at Urban Fare- Mission Park,

#45 - 3155 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BC 

Urban Fare

Curry Chicken Apricot Salad

300g

286173 605499

All codes

Sold at Urban Fare-Yale Town

177 Davie Street

Vancouver, BC

 

Sold at Urban

Fare – Mount Royal

#101 906 16th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB

 

Sold at Urban Fare- Mission Park,

#45 - 3155 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna, BC 

Keybrand

Chicken Salad

3 kg

0 59849 05158 2

2019OC08-200

2019OC14-200

2019OC21-200

Sold to food service establishments

Distribution National

Keybrand

Premium Chicken Salad

5 kg

0 59849 05163 6

2019OC15-200

2019OC22-200

Sold to food service establishments

Distribution National

Keybrand

Tuna Salad

3 kg

0 59849 05170 4

2019OC22-200

Sold to food service establishments

Distribution National

PoCo's Hometown Grocer

Chicken Salad Instore Made

Various

Begins with 203799

Up to and including

"PACKED ON 2019.SE.30"

"BEST BEFORE 2019.OC.07"

Sold at Freshmart PoCo– 2535 Shaugnessy Street, Port Coquitlam, BC

La Sandwicherie

Sandwich Chicken

1 pcs

0813866000042

Packaged on : 27-09-2019

New Brunswick

Wong Wing

Chicken Chow Mein

400g

0 69459 02116 5

T190926
T190906
T190905
T190802
T190801
T190719
T190718
T190712
T190711
T190628
T190614
T190613

National

M&M

Chicken Fried Rice

680g

6 61815 00063 2

2199

Québec, Ontario, West

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

Imported diced chicken used in these products has been associated with an outbreak investigation, however, at this time, there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

