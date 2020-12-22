Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Assala, Compliments, The Deli-Shop, and Levitts brands deli meat products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Dec 22, 2020, 20:23 ET
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1608682359781/1608682365007
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on December 15, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Levitts Foods (Canada) Inc. is recalling certain Assala, Compliments, The Deli-Shop, and Levitts brands deli meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Assala
|
Montreal Style
|
150 g
|
8 82756 71684 4
|
All best before dates up to
|
Compliments
|
Smoked Beef Eye
|
175 g
|
0 68820 13355 1
|
All best before dates up to
|
Compliments
|
Corned Beef
|
175 g
|
0 68820 13356 8
|
All best before dates up to
|
Compliments
|
Montreal-Style
|
175 g
|
0 68820 13357 5
|
All best before dates up to
|
Compliments
|
Roast Beef
|
175 g
|
0 68820 13358 2
|
All best before dates up to
|
Compliments
|
Roast Beef
|
300 g
|
0 68820 13359 9
|
All best before dates up to
|
Compliments
|
Smoked Beef Pastrami
|
175 g
|
0 68820 13360 5
|
All best before dates up to
|
Levitts
|
Montreal Style
|
150 g
|
8 82756 71084 2
|
All best before dates up to
|
Levitts
|
Corned Beef
|
150 g
|
8 82756 72084 1
|
All best before dates up to
|
Levitts
|
New York Style Pastrami
|
150 g
|
8 82756 73084 0
|
All best before dates up to
|
Levitts
|
Seasoned Roast
|
150 g
|
8 82756 74084 9
|
All best before dates up to
|
Levitts
|
Old Fashioned Montreal
|
Variable
|
Starting with 2 61043
|
All best before dates up to
|
The Deli-Shop
|
Sliced Pastrami
|
175 g
|
0 59749 95373 3
|
All best before dates up to
|
The Deli-Shop
|
Sliced Pastrami
|
2 x 175 g
|
0 59749 95227 9
|
All best before dates up to
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products. However, there has been one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of the products included in the Food Recall Warning of December 7, 2020.
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Levitts Foods (Canada) Inc.: Simon Larochelle, 514-367-1654; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]