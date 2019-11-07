Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Taza brand Chat Papdi - Gram Flour Snack recalled due to undeclared wheat

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/36HTF3R

OTTAWA, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 30, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Taza Food Products Ltd. is recalling Taza brand Chat Papdi – Gram Flour Snack from the marketplace because it contains wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Taza Chat Papdi – Gram Flour Snack 360 g 8 96546 00089 1 All units sold up to and including November 7, 2019

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Taza Food Products Ltd.: Iqbal Rabbani at 647-464-6067 or iqbal@tazaproducts.com; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

