Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - QQ Fish brand Mushroom Fish Ball due to undeclared egg

OTTAWA, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 30, 2019, has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

TLW Trading Ltd. is recalling QQ Fish brand Mushroom Fish Ball from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, and Quebec.

Brand Product Size UPC Codes QQ Fish Mushroom Fish Ball 200 g 8 886325 910123 All codes where egg is not declared on the label

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

