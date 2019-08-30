Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - QQ Fish brand Fish Balls, Fish Cakes, and Seafood Balls recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/34hIfCT

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 14, 2019, has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

TLW Trading Ltd. is recalling QQ Fish brand Fish Balls, Fish Cakes, and Seafood Balls from the marketplace because they contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes QQ Fish Crab Flavoured Seafood Ball 200 g 8 886323 239004 All codes where egg is not declared on the label QQ Fish Cuttlefish Flavoured Seafood Ball 200 g 8 886323 239011 All codes where egg is not declared on the label QQ Fish Fish Ball 250 g 8 885323 239007 All codes where egg is not declared on the label QQ Fish Fried Fish Ball 250 g 8 885323 239014 All codes where egg is not declared on the label QQ Fish Fried Fish Cake 250 g 8 885323 239021 All codes where egg is not declared on the label QQ Fish Shrimp Flavoured Seafood Ball 200 g 8 886323 239028 All codes where egg is not declared on the label QQ Fish Tofu Style Fried Fish Cake 200 g 8 886325 910116 All codes where egg is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

