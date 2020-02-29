Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Pusateri's Fine Foods brand Spring Rolls recalled due to undeclared milk
Feb 29, 2020, 01:31 ET
OTTAWA, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 25, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Pusateri's Fine Foods is recalling Pusateri's Fine Foods brand Spring Rolls from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Pusateri's Fine Foods and Saks Food Hall by Pusateri's locations in Ontario.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Pusateri's Fine Foods
|
Chicken Spring Rolls with Dip
|
216 g (4-6 count)
|
Starts with 0292282
|
All units sold up to and including February 27, 2020 where milk is not declared on the label
|
Pusateri's Fine Foods
|
Shrimp Spring Rolls with Dip
|
216 g (4-6 count)
|
Starts with 0292287
|
All units sold up to and including February 27, 2020 where milk is not declared on the label
|
Pusateri's Fine Foods
|
Vegetable Spring Rolls
|
216 g (4-6 count)
|
Starts with 0290189
|
All units sold up to and including February 27, 2020 where milk is not declared on the label
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
