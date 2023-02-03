Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nutrifresh brand Falooda Drinks recalled due to undeclared milk Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Feb 03, 2023, 18:57 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/nutrifresh-brand-falooda-drinks-recalled-due-undeclared-milk-0

2023-02-03

Summary
  • Brand(s): Nutrifresh
  • Product: Falooda Drinks
  • Companies: Nutrifresh West Ltd.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Nutrifresh

Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour

290 ml

8 859032 700790

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Nutrifresh

Falooda Drink with Banana Flavour

290 ml

8 859032 703012

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Nutrifresh

Falooda Drink with Mango Flavour

290 ml

8 859032 700813

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Nutrifresh

Falooda Drink with Pistachio Flavour

290 ml

8 859032 700578

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Nutrifresh

Falooda Drink with Rose Flavour

290 ml

8 859032 700585

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Nutrifresh

Falooda Drink with Strawberry Flavour

290 ml

8 859032 703029

All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Issue

The food recall warning issued on 2023-02-01 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food safety investigation.

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)