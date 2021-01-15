Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Merrylady brand Chocolate and Orange Non-Dairy Whip Topping recalled due to the presence of milk
Jan 15, 2021, 18:49 ET
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3oQgk6D
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on December 31, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Dolson Marketing Inc. is recalling Chocolate and Orange Non-Dairy Whip Topping from the marketplace because they contain milk. People with an allergy to milk should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Merrylady
|
Chocolate Non-Dairy Whip Topping·
|
1 kg
|
6 953942 240178
|
All codes where "non-dairy" is declared on the label
|
Merrylady
|
Orange Non-Dairy Whip Topping
|
1 kg
|
6 953942 240093
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]