Product photos are available at https://bit.ly/3BdkRqm#r08

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on July 16, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Seoul Trading Corp. is recalling HanSang brand Pork & Vegetable Gyoza from the marketplace because it contains milk and coconut which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk or coconut should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes HanSang Gyoza – Pork & Vegetable 680 g 7 61898 71329 7 All Best Before dates from 04.02.2023 up to and including 06.23.2023

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk or coconut, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

