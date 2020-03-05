Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Goraesa brand Fish Cakes recalled due to undeclared egg and milk

Product photos are available at: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1583445357216/1583445357638

OTTAWA, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 14, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

PK Trading Inc. is recalling Goraesa brand Fish Cakes from the marketplace because they may contain egg and milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg or milk should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Goraesa Octopus Fish Cake 130 g 8 809265 021766 All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label Goraesa Perilla Leaf Fishcake 140 g 8 809265 021759 All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label Goraesa Roasted Cheese Fishcake 130 g 8 809265 021735 All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label Goraesa Spicy Pepper Fish Cake 130 g 8 809265 021834 All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label Goraesa Vegetable Fishcake 130 g 8 809265 021711 All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label Goraesa Fishcake with Rice Cake 180 g 8 809265 021995 All codes where milk is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg or milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

