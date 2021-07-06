Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Dufflet brand Plant-based Cakes and Cupcakes recalled due to undeclared egg
Jul 06, 2021, 21:50 ET
Product photos are available: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1625617935695/1625617941151
OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on July 2, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Dufflet Pastries is recalling Dufflet brand Plant-based Cakes and Cupcakes from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold nationally.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Dufflet
|
Plant-based Chocolate Cake
|
550 g
|
6 24122 00700 8
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Dufflet
|
Plant-based Vanilla Cake
|
610 g
|
6 24122 00701 5
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Dufflet
|
Plant-based Chocolate Cupcakes
|
350 g
|
6 24122 00702 2
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
|
Dufflet
|
Plant-based Vanilla Cupcakes
|
260 g
|
6 24122 00703 9
|
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Dufflet Pastries: [email protected], 1-416-536-1330 ext 223; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article