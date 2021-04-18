Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Co-op Gold Pure brand Organic "Protien" Peanut Butter - Crunchy recalled due to undeclared almond and Co-op Gold Pure brand Superfood Peanut Butter - Crunchy recalled due to undeclared almond and cashew

OTTAWA, ON, April 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on April 9, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. is recalling Co-op Gold Pure brand Organic "Protien" Peanut Butter – Crunchy because it may contain almond which is not declared on the label and Co-op Gold Pure brand Superfood Peanut Butter – Crunchy because it may contain almond and cashew which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to almond or cashew should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Co-op Gold Pure

Organic "Protien" Peanut Butter – Crunchy

480 g

0 57316 19451 0

Lot# 202160

Best Before 30 MAR 2022

 

Lot# 200844

Best Before 30 AUG 2021

Co-op Gold Pure

Superfood Peanut Butter – Crunchy

480 g

0 57316 19450 3

Lot# 200938

Best Before 30 SEP 2021

 

Lot# 200843

Best Before 30 AUG 2021

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to almond or cashew, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

