Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Daesang brand rice seasoning mixes recalled due to undeclared egg, milk, oyster, soy, and wheat

Product photos are available at http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1559922107566/1559922109885

OTTAWA, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on June 5, 2019 has been updated to include an additional importer. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Lemond Food Corp. is recalling certain Daesang brand rice seasoning mixes from the marketplace because they contain egg, milk, oyster, soy, and wheat which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg, milk, oyster, soy, or wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Daesang Seafood Rice Sprinkles (seasoning) 24 g 8 801052 724874 All codes where egg, milk, oyster, soy, and wheat are not declared on the label Daesang Vegetable Rice Sprinkles (seasoning) 24 g 8 801052 724867 All codes where egg, milk, oyster, soy, and wheat are not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, milk, oyster, soy, or wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of the products listed in the Updated Food Recall Warning on June 5, 2019. However, at this time, there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of the products identified in this Food Recall Warning.

More information

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international); Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

