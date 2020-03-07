Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Asian Food brand Spring Rolls recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available at: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1583592596905/1583592597265

OTTAWA, March 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on March 6, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Asian Food is recalling Asian Food brand Spring Rolls from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to milk should not consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Asian Food Special Vegetable Spring Roll 350 g 0 67290 23088 3 All packages where milk is not declared on the label Asian Food Vegetable Spring Roll 1.3 kg 0 67290 43289 8 All packages where milk is not declared on the label Asian Food Vietnamese Chicken Spring Roll 1.12 kg 0 67290 22188 1 All packages where milk is not declared on the label Asian Food Vietnamese Spring Roll 200 g 0 67290 33288 4 All packages where milk is not declared on the label Asian Food Vietnamese Spring Roll 600 g 0 67290 22088 4 All packages where milk is not declared on the label Asian Food Vietnamese Spring Roll 1.12 kg 0 67290 43288 1 All packages where milk is not declared on the label Asian Food Vietnamese Taro Spring Roll 1.12 kg 0 67290 33388 1 All packages where milk is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

