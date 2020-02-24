Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Aqua Okeano brand and Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets brand fish products recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1582598107518/1582598107940

OTTAWA, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 7, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Fresh 7 Baskets Limited is recalling Aqua Okeano brand and Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets brand fish products from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Aqua Okeano Fish Ball with Cuttlefish 200 g 6 285048 270002 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Aqua Okeano Fried Fish Ball 200 g 6 285048 270248 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Aqua Okeano Handmade Fish Cake with Vegetable 300 g 6 285048 270484 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Aqua Okeano White Fish Ball 200 g 6 285048 270316 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets Fish Ball with Cuttlefish 190 g 6 28504 82707 9 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets Fried Fish Ball 180 g 6 28504 82713 0 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets Handmade Fish Cake with Vegetable 270 g 6 28504 82751 2 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets White Fish Ball 180 g 6 28504 82711 6 All codes where egg is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

