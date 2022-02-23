Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - 3Fish brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables recalled due to undeclared milk
Feb 23, 2022, 18:30 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/updated-food-recall-warning-allergen-3fish-brand-sauerkraut-fish-szechuan-style-and
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): 3Fish
- Product: Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables
- Companies: Frobisher International Enterprises Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)
- What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
3Fish
|
Sauerkraut Fish
|
400 g
|
8 74718 00529 5
|
All codes that do not
|
3Fish
|
Tilapia Soup with
|
400 g
|
8 74718 00534 9
|
All codes that do not
Issue
The food recall warning issued on February 17, 2022 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food safety investigation.
Frobisher International Enterprises Ltd. is recalling 3Fish brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
