Updated Food Recall Warning - Al-Rabih brand Halva / Halawa and Tahini recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3iEKFDy

OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on July 5, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Phoenicia Group Inc. is recalling Al-Rabih brand Halva / Halawa and Tahini from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa - With

chocolate 200 g 7 70338 10058 0 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa - With

chocolate 454 g 7 70338 10065 8 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa - With

chocolate 907 g 7 70338 10060 3 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa - Plain

light 454 g 7 70338 10064 1 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa - With

pistachios 200 g 0 62356 54452 2 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa - With

pistachios 454 g 7 70338 10057 3 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa - With

pistachios 907 g 7 70338 10056 6 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa - With

pistachios 2.5 kg 5 281003 552580 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa – Plain

/ Traditional 200 g 0 62356 54451 5 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa – Plain

/ Traditional 454 g 7 70338 10055 9 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa – Plain

/ Traditional 907 g 7 70338 10054 2 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Halva / Halawa – Plain

/ Traditional 2.5 kg 5 281003 552085 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Tahini (100% Sesame)

- Sesame Paste 200 g 0 62356 54450 8 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Tahini (100% Sesame)

- Sesame Paste 454 g 7 70338 10053 5 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Tahini (100% Sesame)

- Sesame Paste 907 g 7 70338 10052 8 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Tahini (100% Sesame)

- Sesame Paste 4.54 kg 5 281003 551101 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020 Al-Rabih Tahini (100% Sesame)

- Sesame Paste 18 kg 5 281003 551187 All lot codes containing 19620

up to and including 36020

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected],

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

