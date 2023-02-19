Updated Food Recall Warning - 1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français
Feb 19, 2023, 00:25 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): 1001 Fondues
- Product: La Fondue au Village
- Companies: 1001 Fondues
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination –Listeria
- Category: Dairy
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
1001
|
« La Fondue au
|
125 g
|
6 28110 60808 6
|
LOT - 04318 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-FE-2023
LOT - 05329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023
LOT - 04336 Meilleur avant Best Before 02-MR-2023
LOT - 04343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023
LOT - 04353 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023
LOT - 04003 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-AL-2023
LOT - 04009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023
LOT - 04012 Meilleur avant Best Before 12-AL-2023
LOT - 04018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023
LOT - 04023 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-AL-2023
LOT - 04030 Meilleur avant Best Before 30-AL-2023
LOT - 04037 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MA-2023
|
1001
|
« La Fondue
|
350 g
|
6 28110 60807 9
|
LOT - 04318 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-FE-2023
LOT - 05329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023
LOT - 04336 Meilleur avant Best Before 02-MR-2023
LOT - 04341 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MR-2023
LOT - 04343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023
LOT - 04353 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023
LOT - 04003 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-AL-2023
LOT - 04009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023
LOT - 04012 Meilleur avant Best Before 12-AL-2023
LOT - 04018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023
LOT - 04023 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-AL-2023
LOT - 04030 Meilleur avant Best Before 30-AL-2023
LOT - 04037 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MA-2023
The food recall warning issued on 2023-02-15 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's food safety investigation.
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Quebec and Alberta.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: 1001 Fondues, Telephone: 418-929-7195, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
