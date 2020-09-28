Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1601343711158/1601343711611

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on September 27, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. The food recall warning issued on September 27, 2020 has also been amended to correctly identify the affected products. The corrections for these products are marked by an asterisk (*). This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling raw, fresh, lean ground beef due to possible E. coli O157 contamination. This product was further processed by other companies into raw ground beef products. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold exclusively at Provigo Hull, 1 du Plateau, Gatineau, Quebec and Metro (Marché Kelly), 910 Maloney boulevard east, Gatineau, Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Provigo Medium ground

beef club pack Variable Starts with

0 213026 All Best Before

dates from

23.SE2020 up to

and including

28.SE 2020 * Provigo Medium ground

beef Variable Starts with

0 214117 All Best Before

dates from 2

3.SE2020 up to

and including

28.SE 2020 Provigo Lean ground beef

club pack Variable Starts with

0 217334 All Best Before

dates from

23.SE2020 up to

and including

28.SE 2020 * Provigo Lean ground beef Variable Starts with

0 217331 All Best Before

dates from

23.SE2020 up to

and including

28.SE 2020 Metro Lean ground beef Variable Starts with

0 201020 All « pkgd on »

dates from 24.SE

2020 up to and

including 26.SE

2020 Metro Lean ground beef

fam. pack Variable Starts with

0 201710 All « pkgd on »

dates from 24.SE

2020 up to and

including 26.SE

2020

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

