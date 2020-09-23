Update - Q India Viewership Grows 664% in Five Weeks

Channel BARC ratings surpass iconic channels including HBO, WB, EPIC and SonyPix

TORONTO and MUMBAI, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU; OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India has achieved viewership growth of 664% over the last five weeks as measured in GRP (Gross Rating Points) by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council). This measurement combines actual viewer impressions delivered with time spent viewing. Over this same period, Time Spent Viewing (TSV) increased nearly 4 times from 9 minutes per session to 35 minutes per session.

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India is a Joint Industry Company founded by stakeholder bodies that represent broadcasters, advertisers, and advertising and media Agencies. It is considered to be the India equivalent of the Nielsen Rating service in North America. The Q India became a BARC rated channel in Q2 of 2020. In the last five weeks the company has seen it's viewership rating known as GRP surpass the ratings of over a dozen well established channels including MoviesNow, HBO, SonyPix, WB and Epic.

The massive ratings increase across Impressions and and Time Spent Viewing is indicated in the charts below. The viewership growth has been driven by several new hit programs on the channel combined with an ongoing focus on mining viewership data to deliver more effective programming grid management. Over the last five weeks three keys measurements have shown dramatic growth including:

Gross Rating Points: From .14 rating in Week 32 to a 1.07 rating in Week 36

Impressions: From 780,000 in Week 32 to 6,166,000 in Week 36

Time Spent Viewing : From 9 minutes in Week 32 to 35 minutes in Week 36

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 750 programs it now reaches an audience of over 580 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5 and Dish Watcho; and 150 million users on mobile and digital platforms including JioTV, Airtel Xstream and SNAP.



Gross Rating Points Impressions'000 Average Time Spent Viewing (Minutes) W32'20 W33'20 W34'20 W35'20 W36'20 W32'20 W33'20 W34'20 W35'20 W36'20 W32'20 W33'20 W34'20 W35'20 W36'20 The Q 0.14 0.21 0.39 0.72 1.07 780 1,187 2,228 4,160 6,166 9 11 19 27 35 Movies Now 0.80 0.79 1.08 0.70 0.72 4,592 4,546 6,227 4,040 4,179 34 37 45 28 30 HBO 0.54 0.60 0.70 0.86 0.71 3,107 3,447 4,043 4,946 4,090 39 42 44 55 47 Sony PIX 0.55 0.54 0.75 0.62 0.62 3,168 3,120 4,307 3,608 3,574 40 39 52 38 45 WB 0.24 0.18 0.21 0.20 0.26 1,408 1,067 1,227 1,160 1,477 26 18 20 23 25 Epic 0.40 0.39 0.38 0.37 0.29 2,312 2,248 2,203 2,162 1,651 16 18 16 17 14

Curt Marvis, CEO of The Q India commented, "We are thrilled with the growth we have seen in viewership over the last five weeks. So much work has gone into understanding our audience and delivering shows they will love and we are beginning to see the fruits of those labors. To see us shoot past names like HBO, WB, SonyPix and other well known channel brands in India is extremely gratifying. With that said, this is only the beginning of a process we are committed to for delivering a great product to a loyal and growing audience that results in building a new brand in India."

Krishna Menon, Chief Revenue Officer of The Q India added, "To paraphrase the famous quote when they landed on the moon...this is one small step for our channel and one big step for our advertising business. We all know ratings and audience loyalty are the foundation for any ad supported product and this recent skyrocketing growth of our ratings tells us that we are onto something that is unique and needed in the India media marketplace. We look forward to continued growth ahead."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 550 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theqindia.com

About Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India is a Joint Industry Company founded by stakeholder bodies that represent Broadcasters, Advertisers, and Advertising and Media Agencies. Built upon a robust and future-ready technology backbone, BARC India owns and manages a transparent, accurate, and inclusive TV audience measurement system. Apart from the currency products to the TV industry, BARC India also provides a suite of insight products designed for Broadcasters, Advertisers and Agencies. The Big Data and Insights generated by BARC India powers efficient media spends and content decisions in a highly dynamic and growing television sector.

