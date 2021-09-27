KINGSTON, ON, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for maintenance work during the following periods:

from Tuesday, September 28 , at 6 pm to Wednesday, September 29 , at 6 am

During these periods, one lane will be closed and one lane will remain open for alternating traffic. Two flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during these periods, and marine traffic will not be affected.

In case of inclement weather, the work will be postponed to Wednesday, September 29, and Thursday, September 30.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Information, Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]c.gc.ca

