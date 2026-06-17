UPDATE ON DUNKLEY HOLDINGS OF PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC.

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Bradley Dunkley announced that on June 17, 2026, he acquired through DCF (as defined below), an additional 360,747 common shares ("Shares") of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (the "Issuer") in separate transactions through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at an average price of $0.61 per Share (the "Transactions") for aggregate consideration of $218,703.20.

Prior to the Transactions, Mr. Dunkley beneficially owned and had control and direction over an aggregate of 20,298,535 Shares, which were held as to: (i) 13,266,568 Shares personally; (ii) 443,000 Shares through Dunkley Capital Corporation ("Dunkley Capital"), a corporation owned and controlled by Mr. Dunkley; (iii) 6,568,967 Shares through Laramide Inc., a corporation beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Dunkley; and (iv) 20,000 Shares through The Dunkley Charitable Foundation ("DCF"), a charitable trust for which Mr. Dunkley serves as a trustee and controls the investment activities. The Shares which Mr. Dunkley beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over represented, in the aggregate, 9.76% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Mr. Dunkley is also the Co-Founder, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief Risk Officer of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. ("Waratah"), which provides investment management services to, among other entities, Waratah Income Limited Partnership ("Waratah Income") and Waratah Alternative Equity Income Fund ("Waratah Income Alt"). Prior to the Transactions, Waratah Income had beneficial ownership of 7,505,935 Shares and Waratah Income Alt had beneficial ownership of 1,606,936 Shares, all of which were under the control and direction of Waratah. Mr. Dunkley, Dunkley Capital, Laramide Inc., DCF, Waratah Income and Waratah Income Alt collectively beneficially owned, or had control and direction over, an aggregate of 14.14% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Following the Transactions, Mr. Dunkley beneficially owns and has control and direction over an aggregate of 20,659,282 Shares, which are held as to: (i) 13,266,568 Shares personally; (ii) 443,000 Shares through Dunkley Capital; (iii) 6,568,967 Shares through Laramide Inc.; and (iv) 380,747 Shares through DCF, representing, in the aggregate, 9.93% of the issued and outstanding Shares, an increase of 0.17%. In addition, Waratah Income has beneficial ownership of 7,505,935 Shares and Waratah Income Alt has beneficial ownership of 1,606,936 Shares, all of which are under the control and direction of Waratah. Following the Transactions, Mr. Dunkley, Dunkley Capital, Laramide Inc., DCF, Waratah Income and Waratah Income Alt collectively beneficially own, or have control and direction over, an aggregate of 14.31% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, an increase of 0.17%.

The Shares were acquired for general investment purposes. Depending on various factors, including, without limitation, market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Issuer's business and financial condition and/or any other factors that Mr. Dunkley or any joint actors may deem relevant, Mr. Dunkley and such joint actors may take such actions with respect to their investment in the Issuer as they deem appropriate including, without limitation, acquiring, selling or otherwise disposing of securities of the Issuer or securities exercisable for, or convertible or exchangeable into, securities of the Issuer and/or developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Early Warning Report.

This news release is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Report Issues and National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ under the Issuer's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and which can be obtained by contacting Philip Panet at 416-687-6791.

Each of Dunkley Capital and Laramide Inc. are corporations existing under the laws of the Province of Ontario and their principal businesses are investment activities. DCF is a trust that exists under the laws of the Province of Ontario, and its principal activities are the operation and administration of charitable and philanthropic programs and initiatives. The address for each of Mr. Dunkley, Dunkley Capital, Laramide Inc., DCF, Waratah Income and Waratah Income Alt is 1133 Yonge Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M4T 2Y7. The Issuer's head office is located at 100 Canadian Road, Toronto, Ontario, M1R 4Z5.

SOURCE Bradley Dunkley