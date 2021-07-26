Update on Completion Date of ReconAfrica Acquisition of Renaissance

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATOIN IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. ("ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and Renaissance Oil Corp. ("Renaissance") (TSXV: ROE) (OTCQB: RNSFF) announce that completion of the acquisition by ReconAfrica of Renaissance, previously announced on each of April 19, May 19 and July 15, is anticipated to occur on or about July 27, 2021.

ReconAfrica has received the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list the common shares of ReconAfrica to be issued to Renaissance shareholders on the TSXV. The common shares of Renaissance are expected to be delisted from the TSXV at the close of trading a couple of days following closing, and Renaissance intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer and to terminate its public reporting obligations.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Arrangement have been or will be registered under the United State Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and any securities issued in the Arrangement are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where ReconAfrica holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.5 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbances in line with international best standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

