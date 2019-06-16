UPDATE - Media Advisory - Revised: Federal, provincial and territorial governments to pursue common goals for unlocking tourism potential in Canada Français
Jun 16, 2019, 09:00 ET
HALIFAX, June 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Nova Scotia Minister of Business and Minister responsible for Tourism Nova Scotia—host of this year's Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers (CCTM)—will hold a media availability following the full-day CCTM meeting taking place in Halifax.
The CCTM will discuss the economic potential of the visitor economy and address the key challenges faced by the tourism sector.
Date:
Monday, June 17, 2019
Time:
3:15 p.m.
Location:
Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel
Dial-in information
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/U.S.): 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 4951031#
For further information: Kelli MacDonald, Director, Communications, Tourism Nova Scotia, 902-220-9051, kelli.macdonald@novascotia.ca; Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
