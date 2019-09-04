UPDATE - Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Saskatoon

Please note that the time of the event has changed

SASKATOON, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan's Minister of Social Services and Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland MLA; and His Worship Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon.

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019



Time: 2:15 p.m. CST



Location: Gordie Howe Sports Centre

Main Hall, Special Events Room

1525 Avenue P South

Saskatoon, SK

