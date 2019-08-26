UPDATE - Media Advisory: Infrastructure announcement in Alma
Aug 26, 2019, 10:22 ET
Please note that the time of the event has been changed.
ALMA, NB, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Alaina Lockhart, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Mike Holland, Minister of Energy and Resource; and Her Worship Kristin Shortt, Mayor of the Village of Alma.
|
Date:
|
Monday, August 26, 2019
|
Time:
|
6:00 p.m. ADT
|
Location:
|
Alma Activity Centre
|
8 School Street
|
Village of Alma, New Brunswick
