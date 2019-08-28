UPDATE - Media Advisory - Greg Fergus, PS to the President of Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Hull - Aylmer, will make an important announcement to help advance gender equality in Gatineau

Please note that the date and location of the event have changed

OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Hull – Aylmer, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement to help advance gender equality in Gatineau.

The details are as follows:

Date: August 30, 2019

Time: 10 a.m.

Location:

Centre communautaire Père Arthur Guertin

2nd floor

16 Bériault Street

Gatineau, Québec

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-8684

Related Links

http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/

