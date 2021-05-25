Update From the CEO Dr. John Burba

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: IBAT) (FSE: 8RE). Recently, two former employees of the Company filed an action against IBAT in United States federal court for alleged wrongful dismissal and breach of the Share Exchange Agreement ("Exchange Agreement", see news release April 13, 2018). The employees were dismissed for cause, and accordingly, the Company believes that the allegations set forth in the complaint are not material and are without merit. The Company intends to vigorously defend the suit.

The Plaintiffs are also seeking the issuance of additional shares under the terms of the Exchange Agreement in respect of subsequent patents filed by the Company. All Company obligations to issue the shares have previously been fully disclosed by the Company in its public filings. The Company intends to honor any obligation to issue shares once all relevant parties have performed all triggering obligations, without challenge.

The Company has become aware of certain rumors and accusations circulating on the internet against Dr. Burba and the Company concerning its rights to certain patents and technology. After careful review of our patent applications, the inventorship issues and the applications' assignment history, the Company is convinced that the inventorship and field of use of IBAT's patent portfolio is not in jeopardy as has been falsely reported on the Internet. To state this more succinctly, we are convinced that IBAT holds all necessary right to execute on its business plan and all current and future projects.

The Company cautions investors not to rely on unsubstantiated claims made by irresponsible third parties on the internet.

Dr. Burba stated "Our attorneys are dealing with this complaint, and management continues its work to create a great company for its shareholders".

