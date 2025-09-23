Up to $5,000 to help B.C. businesses become CUSMA compliant

Export Navigator reimburses 50% of eligible costs for trade service providers

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Many B.C. exporters are navigating an increasingly complex trade environment. Rising costs, shifting global supply chains, and uncertainty at the border add new layers of complexity for businesses that rely on exporting to grow.

To help overcome these barriers, B.C. exporters can now apply for a new program offering up to $5,000 in non-repayable matching funds to become CUSMA compliant.

Peace Arch Border Crossing, B.C. (CNW Group/Export Navigator)

Through the new CUSMA Compliance Advisory Services Initiative (CCASI), approved businesses can receive 50 per cent of eligible costs (up to $5,000) after completing services with qualified providers, such as customs brokers, trade consultants, trade lawyers and compliance specialists based in Canada or the U.S.

CCASI is administered by Export Navigator through Community Futures BC thanks to an investment from PacifiCan.

"When B.C. innovators and entrepreneurs have the tools they need to thrive, local economic growth and prosperity is unlocked," said the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada. "By partnering with Export Navigator, PacifiCan is empowering B.C. businesses to tap into new markets, adapt to evolving global conditions, and contribute to one strong Canadian economy."

To qualify, businesses must be registered in British Columbia and have exported to the U.S. within the past 12 months. For businesses already seeking CUSMA compliance, eligible costs can occur on or after April 1, 2025. The program will run until March 2026 or until funds are fully allocated.

"B.C. exporters are global leaders, and we're making sure they can keep expanding and providing first-rate products and services to global markets," remarked the Honourable Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth. "As businesses help establish B.C. as Canada's economic powerhouse, initiatives like Export Navigator provide essential support for CUSMA compliance so B.C. businesses can navigate the uncertainty of unjustified U.S. tariffs and grow. Congratulations to Export Navigator for launching this initiative which will provide great support to our exporters in becoming CUSMA compliant."

The program is administered by Export Navigator through Community Futures BC with funding provided by Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan). Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We see some B.C. businesses struggle with rules-of-origin, documentation and supplier declarations," said Kath Britton, Director, Export Navigator. "CCASI lowers the cost barrier so businesses can get expert guidance, strengthen compliance and focus on growth."

B.C. businesses exporting to the U.S. should apply early as funding is limited and demand is expected to be high. For complete details, including eligible and ineligible costs, visit exportnavigator.ca/ccasi

About Export Navigator

Export Navigator helps businesses diversify and grow beyond B.C. by guiding them through the export process. Each community-based Export Advisor understands the unique needs of their region and works with businesses one-on-one to deliver free, ongoing export support. Export Navigator is funded by the Government of Canada through PacifiCan and the Province of British Columbia.

About Community Futures BC

Community Futures British Columbia is the provincial association for the Community Futures Development Network of Canada, located in Mission B.C. Through 34 member offices, Community Futures provides business services and loans to new and experienced entrepreneurs in rural and remote communities and has been doing so since 1985.

