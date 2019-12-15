Unveiling of Toronto's first Automated Speed Enforcement sign

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Mayor John Tory, Councillor James Pasternak (Ward 6 York Centre), Chair of the City's Infrastructure and Environment Committee and Deputy Mayor Stephen Holyday (Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre) will provide more details about the installation of Automated Speed Enforcement cameras in School and Community Safety Zones and unveil the City of Toronto's first Automated Speed Enforcement street sign.

Date: Monday, December 16, 2019

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Renforth Drive and Torrington Drive

Automated Speed Enforcement is part of the City's Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, a comprehensive action plan that aims to reduce traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries on Toronto's streets. Learn more at http://www.toronto.ca/VisionZero.

SOURCE City of Toronto

For further information: Media contact: Hakeem Muhammad, Strategic Communications, 416-338-5536, hakeem.muhammad@toronto.ca.

