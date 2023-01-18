Unsinkable hosts free virtual Grief Event for young Canadians seeking strategies and support in difficult times - January 29, 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Unsinkable, a charitable organization founded by Olympic hero and mental health advocate Silken Laumann, has partnered with Power Project Global and York University to host a free, youth-led interactive virtual event focused on supporting young Canadians experiencing grief.

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023

Time: 7pm-8pm EST

Register (free): Event Brite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2023-grief-event-tickets-441168004377 .

"Loss is an inevitable part of life and young people need to know they're not alone," said Laumann. "Over the last few years through the pandemic, teens and youth shared with us their stories of loss and it motivated us at Unsinkable to find a way to safely connect more young people and their families to the resources they need at a critical time in their lives – and to deliver it in a way that has the most impact."

This one-hour virtual event aims to harness the power of story to ignite conversations around the spectrum of grief and to help educate, challenge stigma and spotlight the supports that are available for young people. More than a webinar, this unique virtual and interactive experience will tackle two topics about grief: trauma and loss and life transitions. Participants can expect to hear stories, engage in interactive exercises, and gain access to a helpful interactive toolkit. This session is also a great watch for anyone who engages with youth, whether you are a parent, guardian, coach or mentor. Participants will leave with new strategies on how to manage young people's concerns around grief. All with the goal of connecting communities and walking away with a hopeful outlook.

"Youth across North America need to feel heard and supported now more than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic fully changed the way the world operated, which impacted the everyday lives of young people. It took away things that many of us require to be happy and healthy, causing us to experience grief in a way we may never have before. One positive lesson learned through this time is the importance of community. Which is why with the 2023 Grief event, we are gathering individuals from all walks of life to come together, de-stigmatize mental health conversations and discuss what grief can look like. The first step is awareness, and we can achieve that best when we show youth they are not alone," said Arissa Roy, Youth Council Lead, Unsinkable and founder of Project Power Global.

Unsinkable

Unsinkable is a charitable organization founded in 2020 by Olympic hero and mental health advocate Silken Laumann. Unsinkable uses the power of storytelling to help people #BridgetheGap between struggling with their mental health and taking steps towards mental well-being. Through social media, Unsinkable creates safe online spaces and delivers accessible resources to meet people wherever they are on their mental health journey. Unsinkable programs are evidence based and content is guided by clinical advisors. www.weareunsinkable.com

