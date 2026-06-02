UNLV International Center for Gaming Regulation to Deliver Executive Education at 2027 NAGRA Conference

RENO, Nev., June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The North American Gaming Regulators Association (NAGRA) is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with UNLV's International Center for Gaming Regulation (ICGR) to deliver exclusive, pre-conference executive education programming at the 2027 NAGRA Conference in Reno, Nevada.

The pre-conference training session will take place on June 7, 2027, at the Peppermill Reno. Against the backdrop of rapidly expanding authorized gambling activities across North America--coupled with the complexities of technological advancements and challenges posed by the gray and black markets--staying up-to-date with industry best practices has never been more critical. This specialized training will offer attendees a valuable opportunity to learn from industry leaders and network with regulatory peers.

As the world's only academic center dedicated exclusively to the study of gaming regulation, ICGR brings best-in-class educators to the conference. Since its inception, the Center has delivered nearly 3,000 hours of specialized executive education to more than 5,000 industry participants.

"The NAGRA Conference is an ideal event for hosting an ICGR Executive Education program," said Megan Basson, Executive Director of UNLV's International Center for Gaming Regulation. "NAGRA, in connecting gaming regulators, provides an opportunity to share vital industry insights in a collaborative way that shapes the future of gaming regulation. This perfectly complements our mission to provide meaningful educational experiences that advance professional development in this highly regulated industry."

"The collaboration with the UNLV International Center for Gaming Regulation is a natural next step in the work that NAGRA has been undertaking to support enhanced regulatory best practices across the North American gaming ecosystem, said Jeremy Locke, President of NAGRA. "Our organization expects to build on this collaboration over the coming years to ensure that NAGRA is delivering accessible, high-quality training opportunities to its member agencies and regulatory personnel."

About UNLV's International Center for Gaming Regulation (ICGR)The International Center for Gaming Regulation is the world's leading entity in gaming regulation education and research. UNLV's ICGR specializes in research, executive education, advisory services, and the development of leadership councils that assess and make recommendations to improve international gaming regulations. For more information, visit unlv.edu/icgr or connect via LinkedIn.

About North American Gaming Regulators Association (NAGRA)Established in 1984, the North American Gaming Regulators Association (NAGRA) comprises federal, state, local, tribal, and provincial government agencies primarily responsible for regulating legalized gaming activities. NAGRA provides a unified voice on legislative matters and strives to establish a standard for legislation and rules governing gaming activities. NAGRA currently hosts an annual conference, quarterly webinars, interest group meetings, and provides access to members-only discussion forums. To learn more, visit nagra.org.

SOURCE North American Gaming Regulators Association

Media Contact: Jeremy Locke | [email protected]