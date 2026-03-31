UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO'S MUNK SCHOOL WELCOMES KIRSTEN HILLMAN AS DISTINGUISHED FELLOW

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - The Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy has appointed former Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman as a Distinguished Fellow.

Ms. Hillman served as Canada's Ambassador to the United States in Washington, D.C., from 2020 to 2026. The first woman appointed to this role, she led Canada's most consequential bilateral relationship through a period of exceptional volatility and transformation, spanning three U.S. administrations and the COVID-19 pandemic, providing leadership on the full range of bilateral and global files that arise in the context of the Canada-U.S. relationship. Throughout her tenure, she was one of Canada's foremost strategic voices in Washington and a tireless champion of Canadian interests.

Over her 30-year career with the Government of Canada, Ms. Hillman held some of the country's most senior diplomatic, policy, trade, and legal roles, earning a reputation as one of Canada's most accomplished international negotiators and public servants. She advised three Prime Ministers and played a central role in advancing Canada's global economic and strategic interests. She played a central role in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and served as Canada's Chief Negotiator for the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). She has served as Canada's senior legal advisor to the World Trade Organization in Geneva and as Chief Legal Counsel in the negotiation of several international environmental agreements. She also practised law at the Department of Justice in Ottawa and at a private law firm in Montréal.

The Munk School's Founding Director, Professor Janice Gross Stein remarked, "I am delighted to welcome Kirsten Hillman as a Distinguished Fellow at the Munk School. Having served for the last several years as Canada's Ambassador to the United States, she brings incomparable knowledge and expertise. Our students and our faculty are so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with one of Canada's most distinguished public servants."

An integral part of the Munk School, fellows are experts in their fields with deep knowledge of global affairs and public policy. Through their knowledge and insights, Munk School fellows offer important opportunities and expertise for students and faculty.

SOURCE Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy

Lani Mae Krantz [email protected] (647) 407-4384