University of Alaska Fairbanks purchases Windracers ULTRAs to test resupply delivery

LONDON, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Windracers, pioneering provider of the low-cost self-flying cargo aircraft ULTRA™, announced today that it has contracted to provide the University of Alaska Fairbanks two (2) Windracers ULTRA MK1 aircraft for use in developing best practices for delivering to remote communities in Alaska. Featuring the Alaska Center for UAS Integration (ACUASI), one of the top drone research programs in the United States, University of Alaska Fairbanks is an international centre for research, education and the arts, emphasizing the circumpolar North and its diverse peoples.

University of Alaska Fairbanks

"Air cargo delivery for resupply of our remote communities is vital to life in Alaska so we purchased Windracers ULTRA to better test the possibilities," ACUASI Director Cathy Cahill said. "We need aircraft such as Windracers that can cover long distances, carry the weight of emergency supplies and do so reliably, regularly and safely. Our goal is to create an environment for the commercial sector in which UAVs, including self-flying cargo aircraft, become ubiquitous in Alaska and beyond."

Windracers CEO Simon Muderack said the company's aircraft will serve ACUASI well. "Windracers is immensely proud that UAF has chosen ULTRA to meet their need for air cargo delivery services that can reliably fly in difficult weather and at a much lower cost to support very isolated communities with everyday essentials," Muderack said.

"Windracers ULTRA is uniquely suited to support ACUASI through its multi-mission capability and its polar pedigree from Antarctic mission experience in January 2024," he said. "The Windracers team looks forward to growing partnership with UAF and ACUASI, delivering on their mission of testing supply to remote communities in Alaska."

With a payload of over 100kg and a range of up to 1,000 km, Windracers ULTRA is the world's most accomplished long-distance heavily-lift drone available today and is dual-use for civilian and defence purposes. Windracers ULTRA has flown countless beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) missions for customers in support the most diverse set of use cases, including troop resupply and aerial reconnaissance in Ukraine, aerial geological and wildlife survey in the Antarctic, parcel delivery to islands off the Scottish and English coasts and parachute resupply of medical supplies in Africa.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584441/5299319/Windracers_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2678629/UAF_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Windracers Ltd.

Contacts: Stephen Krajewski, Windracers [email protected] +44 777 377 4673 - Rod Boyce, UAF [email protected] +1 (907) 474 7185