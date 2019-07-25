Universal mCloud to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on August 15, 2019

VANCOUVER, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Universal mCloud Corp. (TSX-V: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence ("AI") and analytics, today announced that it will report its earnings for the second quarter 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the second quarter at 5:30 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call will include prepared remarks from Russ McMeekin, Chief Executive Officer, and Chantal Schutz, Chief Financial Officer. After the prepared remarks, the Company will accept questions.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The conference call will be archived for replay by telephone until Thursday, August 22, 2019 at midnight (ET). To access the archived conference call, dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the reservation number 1055348.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at https://bit.ly/2L4voxp. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived at the above website for one year.

About Universal mCloud Corp.

Universal mCloud is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that delivers high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue chip customers and more than 28,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com .

