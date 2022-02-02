UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE COMMENCES DEVELOPMENT PLAN AT KELBURN IN PREPARATION FOR IBOGAINE TREATMENTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON DRUG SUPPLY

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) ("UI" or the "Company") a life sciences company with a mission to deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction treatment, has initiated development plans at its Kelburn treatment facility in preparation for treatment protocol approval and commencement of ibogaine treatments.

What is Ibogaine

Ibogaine is a plant derived neuroactive compound that appears to reset the brains of drug dependent individuals to a pre-addicted state. Ibogaine has demonstrated particular effectiveness in treating opioid use disorder. When applied according to a strict safety protocol, ibogaine appears to eliminate the most painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal and provides a several month window free of drug cravings. Dr Alberto Sola, co-founder of Universal Ibogaine has administered more ibogaine treatments than any other doctor in the world.

Kelburn Addiction Treatment Center

Universal Ibogaine acquired the licensed and operational Kelburn Mental Health and Addiction Treatment facility in October of 2021. The facility sits on a destination 50 acre estate with a 9 hole golf course and currently operates as a traditional addiction treatment center.

Universal Ibogaine has undertaken plans to expand the facility to include traditional drug detox and to begin to incorporate the best in nuovo treatment modalities including Ketamine, Psilocybin and MDMA assisted psychotherapies.

Universal Ibogaine has commenced development plans to construct a stand alone ibogaine detox facility on the property in preparation for the completion of its proof of concept study with Health Canada.

Dr Ian Rabb – Chief Clinics Officer

Dr Ian Rabb of Universal Ibogaine stated: "In my 20 years of addiction treatment, I have not seen anything with the power and promise of ibogaine to break the cycle of addiction. When paired with a long term support plan, which we provide through our Kelburn facility, we expect to completely disrupt the addiction treatment model. Ibogaine is legal in Canada under the prescription drug list and requires a proof of safety trial through Health Canada. We are sitting on the edge of being able to tackle the opioid crisis head on."

Drug Supply Update

Universal Ibogaine would also like to provide an update regarding the drug supply agreement with Psygen. The agreement was announced prematurely and contained some minor errors regarding the synthesis of the compound. As a result, the parties to the agreement have withdrawn.

UI is currently in negotiations with two alternative drug suppliers.

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, when paired with the ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

