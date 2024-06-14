Universal Bakery brand Organic Aussie Bites recalled due to undeclared gluten
Jun 14, 2024, 22:02 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Organic Aussie Bites
Issue: Food - Allergen - Gluten
Distribution:
Online
Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Quebec
Saskatchewan
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article