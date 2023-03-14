Univar Solutions to be Acquired by Apollo Funds for $8.1 Billion

Shareholders to Receive $36.15 Per Share in Cash

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. and NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or the "Company") and Apollo (NYSE: APO) announced today that funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (the "Apollo Funds") have entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire the Company in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at an enterprise value of approximately $8.1 billion. The transaction includes a minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA").

The agreement provides that Univar Solutions shareholders will receive $36.15 per share in cash, which represents a 20.6% premium to the Company's undisturbed closing stock price on November 22, 2022. The transaction consideration also represents a premium of 33.6% to the volume-weighted average price of Univar Solutions for the 30 trading days ending on November 22, 2022.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Apollo, which will provide immediate and certain cash value for Univar Solutions shareholders," said Chris Pappas, chairman of the Univar Solutions Board of Directors (the "Board"). "The Board's decision follows a comprehensive review of value creation opportunities for Univar Solutions. We are confident this transaction is the right path forward and achieves our goal of maximizing value for Univar Solutions shareholders."

David Jukes, president and chief executive officer of Univar Solutions, said, "Over the last three years, we have transformed the Company, putting the customer at the center of all we do, which has solidified our position as a leading value-added service and solution provider. This transaction reflects the success of our strategy and delivers substantial value to our shareholders. It is a testament to the tireless efforts of my colleagues, whose commitment to our purpose of helping keep our communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe has enabled our success. In Apollo, we are pleased to gain a partner to support continued investment in our portfolio and I look forward to working closely with their team as we grow Univar Solutions and serve our key suppliers and customers globally."

Apollo Private Equity Partner Sam Feinstein said, "Univar is a global leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution, fueling a vast array of industries with innovative, safe and sustainable solutions. In recent years, David and his team have made tremendous progress enhancing the customer experience, and we believe Univar can accelerate its long-term strategy as an Apollo Fund portfolio company. We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in the sector to support management in this exciting next phase."

Transaction Details

The merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Univar Solutions Board of Directors, provides that Univar Solutions shareholders will receive $36.15 in cash for each share of common stock they own.

The transaction will be financed with equity provided by the Apollo Funds, a minority equity investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of ADIA and a committed debt financing package.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Univar Solutions shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

Upon completion of the transaction, shares of Univar Solutions common stock will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange, and Univar Solutions will become a privately held company. Univar Solutions will continue to operate under the Univar Solutions name and brand and maintain a global presence.

The foregoing description of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby is subject to, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, the full terms of the merger agreement, which Univar Solutions will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are serving as financial advisors to Univar Solutions and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as lead counsel to Univar Solutions.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Apollo Funds.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as lead financial advisor to Apollo. BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Credit Suisse, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are also serving as financial advisors to Apollo.

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is serving as legal counsel to ADIA.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2022, Apollo had approximately $548 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

