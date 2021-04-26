Univar Solutions and Novozymes® Provide Biological Solutions that Address Growing Health-Consciousness and Sustainability Demand in the Food Market

Working together in the bakery, dairy, animal protein, and plant-based food and beverage markets reinforces a strong shared commitment to provide customers with a leading, innovative food ingredient portfolio that includes enzymes and microbial process aids, helping them meet consumer demands for healthy, affordable, and sustainable food and beverage products. Novozymes' enzymes and probiotics/microbes work in a broad range of applications. They are designed to help improve product performance and offer potential options for bringing more sustainable, higher-quality products to market. Examples include helping to extend freshness properties, expediting production, boosting nutritional value, or addressing challenges in new markets such as plant-based foods and beverages.

"Univar Solutions partners with Novozymes across the globe, and we are excited to expand our collaboration in the United States and Canada to bring even more high-performing and sustainable offerings to the market," said Nick Powell, SVP, president, Specialty Chemicals and Ingredients for Univar Solutions. "We are confident our customers will benefit from our consistent focus on delivering high-quality, innovative and sustainable ingredients, backed by our strong local technical and commercial support efforts. Biological solutions are transforming the food and beverage sectors, and we look forward to leveraging our unmatched knowledge of global and regional market dynamics to help customers formulate industry-leading, sustainable ingredient solutions."

Using next-generation biological solutions in place of traditional chemicals can help customers in food ingredient sectors get more out of their raw materials and stay one step ahead of evolving food and beverage trends. In recent years, biological solutions have helped food producers deliver on key consumer trends like oat milk, for which Novozymes offers an innovative, full support package known as the Novozymes Oat 360 toolbox that helps develop oat drinks and bring them to market faster. Biological solutions are also used to support the development of other plant-based dairy products, while enabling manufacturers to make certain nutrition and health claims, such as less sugar added as well as clean-label, free-from, and sustainability product claims.

"We are excited to elevate the recently announced partnership in the United States and Canada by also including the food ingredients markets – further expanding across multiple regions and industries Univar Solutions' and Novozymes' successful collaboration for over 15 years," said Arnaud Melin, Novozymes' vice president of Consumer Biosolutions, Americas. "Observing specifically the fragmented food and beverage space, we look forward to leveraging Univar Solutions' strong commercial reach while, from an agile and scalable approach, also collaborating digitally to unlock new growth areas to reach an even broader range of customers – where Novozymes' pioneering biological solutions provide major benefits for the end consumer."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, Novozymes improves industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bio-innovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com.

NASDAQ OMX: NZYM-B • 6,500 employees • DKK 14,5 billion turnover • 30+ industries • 700+ products

Forward-Looking Statements

