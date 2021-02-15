Unity Homes and Rendeavour expand partnership from Kenya to Nigeria

Universal One in Alaro City will feature modern, family-friendly apartments with open-plan living rooms, balconies and contemporary kitchens.

"We are pleased to be the pioneer residential development in the Lekki Free Zone," said John Latham, Executive Director of Unity Homes, which builds one apartment every 18 hours at Tatu City in Kenya.

Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, said: "The success of Unity Homes in Kenya has been nothing short of phenomenal, and we are proud to grow our business together with Unity Homes across Africa."

