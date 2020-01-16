United Wire & Cable Inc. and Trenwa, Inc. announce partnership to supply MAXIAMP Underground Cable Bus Systems to customers across the US and Canada.

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - MAXIAMP Underground Cablebus is United Wire & Cable's proprietary, award winning underground power feeder system that maintains a free air ampacity rating below grade. Achieving a free air rating enables the power feeder system to be designed using fewer and/or smaller power cables, resulting in less material, labor and dramatically less space required vs. traditional subterranean power feeder systems such as a duct bank (wire in conduit) system.

Trenwa, Inc. will be the supplier of precast trench as the underground containment for the MAXIAMP cable bus system. This strategic partnership provides United Wire & Cable with a precast trench supplier that has distributed manufacturing across North America with sufficient capacity to supply their rapid growth in the market.

"We are excited to partner with Trenwa as the trench supplier for our underground cable bus systems. Their best in class trench systems, excellent track record and their distributed manufacturing locations enable us to deliver the best quality, while ensuring we meet the short lead times demanded by our customers", said Bill Baldasti, General Manager of United Wire & Cable.

"MAXIAMP Underground is the perfect solution for our customers that want to get away from old fashioned duct bank and achieve free air cable ampacity rating in our trench systems. United Wire & Cable's unique design integrates perfectly with our product line", according to George Schurr, President of Trenwa.

About United Wire & Cable Inc.

United Wire & Cable has been serving the electrical wire and cable industry on a global scale for over 35 years. We are dedicated to providing the highest value, quality power feeder systems available in the market. To learn more, visit www.unitedwc.com/maxiamp or www.maxiampunderground.com

Contact us at [email protected] or toll-free 1-800-265-8697.

About Trenwa, Inc.

Trenwa, Inc. manufactures a variety of precast concrete trench systems for the distribution of electrical control cables, power cables, mechanical piping, and fiber optics etc. To learn more, visit www.trenwa.com

Contact us at [email protected] or via telephone at 859-781-0831.

