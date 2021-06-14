United Brotherhood of Carpenters receives $2.4M from the Government of Canada to improve diversity and inclusion within apprenticeship trades

Our industry has become more diverse, and we continue to recruit more women, indigenous persons, and minority populations. We must implement a workforce development model to address the cultural challenges that limit apprenticeship outcomes. Tweet this

"As we continue to fight COVID-19, our support for workers remains strong. Skilled tradespeople across the country have been critical to essential sectors during this pandemic, and they will continue to be so as Canada continues to recover. This investment will help Canadians, including Canadians from key groups facing barriers, get the training they need to launch exciting and well-paying careers in the trades."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

Over this five-year project, the UBC will:

Create a National Standards Guideline to guide curriculum and program development of "Diversity and Inclusion" training programs for the trades to increase the employment and retention of diverse populations in the workplace;

Develop and implement a Mentorship program for the Carpenter, Cabinet Maker, Floorcovering Installer, Lather (Interior Systems Mechanic), Industrial Mechanic (Millwright), Machinist, Roofer, Insulator, and Welder trades, with an emphasis on improving diversity and inclusion in the industry; and

Develop a National Recognition Program for Diversity and Inclusion to recognize and champion excellence demonstrated by Journeypersons, Apprentices, and Employers towards improving diversity and inclusion in the construction industry.

A National Steering Committee consisting of representatives from all diverse populations across Canada will create standards and guidelines for diversity and inclusion training. The creation of these standards will enhance the quality and consistency of training programs nationwide and guide the construction industry on what needs to be implemented to ensure true diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Bev Young, Training Director for the UBC Canadian District, says, "Standards and codes of practice guide our apprentices' programs; we live by them every day. The time has come where we must expand our standards to ensure our training and work practices are consistent nationwide and is inclusive of the needs of the diverse populations we represent."

Creating national standards for diversity and inclusion will form the basis for enhancing UBC's Mentorship program. It will provide the UBC and the construction industry with the capacity to build the leadership skills for Journeypersons and improve the environment to support the Apprentice. "Incorporating diversity and inclusiveness into a Mentorship model would further improve working relations between Journeypersons and Apprentices and improve the overall culture and mutual respect in the workplace, leading to greater outcomes for all apprentices," says Rowe.

Although the UBC recognizes that significant work has been done across the country to improve the workplace culture within the construction industry, this project will increase public awareness of the benefits of supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce. It will publicly champion individuals and employers whose efforts make an outstanding contribution to the industry. A National Recognition Program for Diversity and Inclusion will be established to motivate and challenge more workers and employers to make a combined effort to create an inclusive environment that is welcoming to diverse populations. Rowe says, "this initiative will not only be complementary to the great initiatives already in place nationwide, but will spark a conversation and directive for stronger Inclusion and Diversity action plans within apprenticeship trades."

SOURCE United Brotherhood of Carpenters

For further information: Communications Contact: Kelly Power, Project Manager, UBC Diversity and Inclusion in Apprenticeship, (709)691-9681, [email protected]