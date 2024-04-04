United Airlines Soars to New Heights on Social Media By Embracing a Creator Mindset

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - United Airlines has cemented its position as one of the most entertaining brands on social media by transforming its approach from corporate to creator.



Recent findings from Dash Hudson, a leading social media management platform, revealed that the airline boasts an average Entertainment Score of 8.4 out of 10 — 73% above the industry standard. The Entertainment Score is a proprietary Dash Hudson metric, which reflects how effectively content captures and retains audience attention on short-form video platforms such as Instagram Reels and TikTok.

"Achieving an entertainment score above five is challenging in today's saturated digital environment. United Airlines not only surpasses this threshold but sets a new benchmark by consistently exceeding key performance indicators," said Kate Kenner Archibald, Chief Marketing Officer, Dash Hudson. "This authentic engagement strategy has fostered strong emotional bonds with customers, setting United apart from its competitors."

In addition to leveraging a creator-inspired approach for crafting in-house content that resonates with consumers, United Airlines has further boosted its success by harnessing insights and user-generated content from Dash Hudson alongside advertising capabilities from Meta.

"Dash Hudson has been an incredibly beneficial tool in helping us optimize our social media content. Whether we're sourcing assets from top-performing UGC or monitoring trending keywords for relevant copy, there are so many ways to utilize Dash Hudson for more effective content creation," said Lauren Eiden, Social Media Content Manager at United Airlines.

United Airlines' success serves as a powerful example of effective brand marketing in the age of social entertainment. By prioritizing innovation and authentic connection, United sets a new industry-leading standard, highlighting the critical role of social media in building and maintaining strong brand-customer relationships.



To read more about United Airlines' social media success story, visit here .

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way . With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com . United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Dash Hudson

Dash Hudson is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Hudson enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business results. To discover how Dash Hudson empowers brands to outsmart social, visit dashhudson.com.

