Unique investment opportunity to acquire commercial real estate in Calgary with value upside potential

Key milestones of the Sales Process are as follows:

Phase 1 LOI Deadline: November 23, 2020

Phase 2 Binding Bid Deadline: December 14, 2020

Targeted Closing Date: January 11, 2021 , subject to Court approval

A confidential information memorandum has been prepared by the Receiver and is available to parties that have expressed an interest in the Sales Process and have delivered a non-disclosure agreement ("NDA") to the Receiver.

Additional information on the Sales Process, including a downloadable version of the NDA and a teaser letter outlining key details of the Properties, are available on the Receiver's websites for the Companies:

Ernst & Young Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed Receiver of the Companies and not in its personal or corporate capacity

2200, 215 – 2nd Street SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1M4

Fax: (403) 206-5075

SOURCE EY Canada

For further information: please contact Duncan Yang of EY Transaction Real Estate at [email protected]