Uninterrupted Canada and Par-Lay Content Announce Production of PAR-LAY - THE FRED VANVLEET STORY - An Original Documentary for TSN

– Toronto Raptors point guard and UNINTERRUPTED Canada partner to chronicle his extraordinary journey from the streets of Rockford, Illinois and undrafted free agent to NBA Champion –

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED Canada and Par-Lay Content, together with TSN, announced today the production of PAR-LAY – THE FRED VANVLEET STORY, an original documentary profiling the inspiring story of the Toronto Raptors star. Set to debut in the fall of 2021, this feature biopic will chart VanVleet's rise to prominence as a basketball star, and the unwavering belief in himself as he blazes his own unique path to becoming an NBA Champion. Premiering on TSN later this year, the film includes never-before-seen footage of VanVleet's 2020 off-season and the decision process behind signing the largest contract ever for an undrafted free agent.

"It's no secret that putting in the time, working on my craft and believing in myself each step of the way has led me to where I am today, but with this film, we want to inspire that same confidence in everyone," said VanVleet. "No matter where you're coming from, or where you're going, you have a gift. Make it count."

"Fred's journey is absolutely remarkable," said Vinay Virmani, Producer and Chief Content Officer of UNINTERRUPTED Canada. "This film will take audiences beyond Fred's basketball success and pays homage to the unique person, father and entrepreneur that he is, in the hope that it inspires others to always believe in themselves."

"We're thrilled to work with Fred VanVleet and UNINTERRUPTED Canada to bring this incredible story to a national audience," said Nathalie Cook, Vice-President, TSN & RDS. "Champions live on TSN, and together we witnessed Fred achieve greatness on the sport's biggest stage. We're proud to be the home of this documentary, and to connect basketball fans on a deeper level with such a beloved player."

