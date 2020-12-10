UniformMarket launches new distributor portal for uniform manufacturers

Distributor portal to manage all your B2B, B2C, and group selling all under one roof. Tweet this

"We couldn't be more excited about this new product," Ashok Reddy, CEO of SellersCommerce, said. "The need for a specialized distributor platform that helps manufacturers manage their uniform programs and B2B purchases and retail sales have been growing for a while now. We feel that a master platform, which enables the manufacturers to manage all of their sales under one roof will solve of data, human-error, and integration issues."

Some of the features of this new distributor product includes:

Assist manufacturers to manage all of their B2B, B2C, and group purchases by making them all accessible on a single, customized admin/interface.

Restrict the visibility of certain products, allow for custom pricing, manage specific payment options, and much more for certain customer groups based on their chosen qualifiers such as business type. Ex: wholesaler, retailer, dealer, etc.

Enjoy built-in enterprise connectors to sync data between the manufacturer's Product Information Management system (PIM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), their Marketing Automation tools, and separate accounting software.

Includes a robust reporting engine that provides analytics and reports across all business groups.

Enable manufacturers with all of the capabilities of a B2B and B2C e-commerce tool and the ability to manage group sales.

Being a cloud-based solution, manufacturers can effortlessly support more stores and organizations as their growth demands.

About UniformMarket: Growing from the pages of MadeToMeasure Magazine, UniformMarket, powered by SellersCommerce, is the #1 B2C/B2B e-commerce platform that provides powerful, customized solutions for retailers, distributors, and manufacturers in order to help them run their uniform programs efficiently. They offer powerful tools to scale up uniform businesses in a variety of industries including public safety, healthcare, corporate, and others.

Kenneth Deheve

SellersCommerce

(847) 656-5770

[email protected]

SOURCE SellersCommerce

Related Links

https://www.sellerscommerce.com/

